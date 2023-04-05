PNB Housing Finance rights issue record date today. Share nosedives 18%2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM IST
- PNB Housing Finance rights issue price has been announced at ₹275 apiece
PNB Housing Finance rights issue opening date has been fixed on 13th April 2023 and it will remain open till 27th April 2023. The subsidiary company of Punjab national Bank (PNB) has declared PNB Housing Finance rights issue price at ₹275 apiece whereas PNB Housing Finance share price today is around ₹475 apiece, near 12 per cent lower from its Monday close on NSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×