PNB Housing Finance rights issue record date today. Share nosedives 18%

Why PNB Housing Finance share is falling?

On why PNB Housing Finance share is falling in rights issue record date, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "The issue has been offered at deep discount and the stock is looking weak on chart pattern. Hence, profit-booking is taking place on rights issue record date that also signals low appetite among stock market investors in regard to PNB Housing Finance rights issue. The financial stock has immediate support placed at ₹425 and on breakage of this support the stock may go up to ₹370 per share levels in near term."