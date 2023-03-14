PNB Housing Finance rights issue worth ₹2,500 crore gets Sebi's approval1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 03:12 PM IST
- PNB Housing will issue fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to its existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding ₹2,500 crore
PNB Housing Finance has received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through rights issue of shares. The housing finance firm had filed draft papers with Sebi in December 2022 regarding the rights issue.
