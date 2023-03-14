PNB Housing Finance rights issue worth 2,500 crore gets Sebi's approval

It obtained its 'observations' on March 6, 2023, which is necessary for any company to launch the issue, an update the markets regulator showed on Monday, reported PTI. PNB Housing will issue fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to its existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding ₹2,500 crore. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards augmenting its capital base.