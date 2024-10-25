PNB Housing Finance share price jumps 11% after Q2 results. Should you buy?

PNB Housing Finance share price jumped nearly 11% on Friday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2024. PNB Housing Finance shares rallied as much as 10.90% to ₹1035.00 apiece on the BSE.

PNB Housing Finance reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹470 crore for the second quarter of FY25.

The company’s net interest income (NII) increased 1.2% YoY to ₹669 crore. NII growth on a quarterly basis was 2.7%. The lower growth in NII is due to declining impact of Corporate book, said the company.

Net Interest Margin in Q2FY25 decreased to 3.68% from 3.95% in the year-ago period. NIM in Q1FY25 stood at 3.65%.

Gross NPA declined by 54 bps to 1.24% as on 30th Sept 2024 as compared to 1.78% as on 30 th Sept 2023. Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio stood at 29.13%, while Tier I at 28.06%.

PNB Housing Finance said its disbursements during Q2FY25 grew by 27.8% YoY and 21.5% QoQ to ₹5,341 crore. Retail Segment grew by 28.2% YoY and 22.4% QoQ to ₹5,341 crore.

Loan Asset increased by 14.2% YoY and 3.8% QoQ to ₹69,501 crore as on 30 September 2024. Retail loans grew by 16.2% YoY to ₹67,970 crore, while Corporate loans are at ₹1,531 crore as on 30 September 2024, reduced by 35.7% YoY.

Asset under Management (AUM) of the company increased by 10.8% YoY and 3.0% QoQ to ₹74,724 crore at the end of September 2024 quarter.

Should you buy PNB Housing Finance stock? PNB Housing Finance stock price has been on a steady upward momentum this year. The stock has gained nearly 25% in three months and over 24% year-to-date (YTD). PNB Housing Finance shares have rallied 37% in the past one year period and have given multibagger returns of 173% in two years.

“After a sharp correction from ₹1,200 to below ₹900 recently, PNB Housing Finance shares have found a good support around ₹820 - 850 levels. The trend in the stock looks bullish and downside seems limited,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

According to Jain, any dip towards ₹850 - 880 levels in PNB Housing Finance shares could be used as a buying opportunity for a target of ₹1,050 - 1,070 levels.

At 9:30 am, PNB Housing Finance shares were trading 5.96% higher at ₹988.85 apiece on the BSE.