PNB Housing Finance share price jumps as IIFL Securities assigns ‘Buy’ rating, sees 35% upside
IIFL Securities has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to PNB Housing Finance shares and a 12-months target price of ₹1,050 per share, implying an upside potential of more than 34% from Tuesday’s closing price.
PNB Housing Finance share price extended gains, rallying up to 3% on Wednesday after IIFL Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish view. PNB Housing Finance shares gained 3% to ₹804.80 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started