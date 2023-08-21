PNB Housing Finance share price jumps over 8% on recovery of ₹784 crore worth non-performing account1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance through its focused and multi-pronged resolution strategy has successfully resolved and fully recovered its large corporate Non-Performing account of ₹784 crore, which is 1.3% of loan asset as on 30th June 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
PNB Housing Finance share price jumped more than 8% on Monday after the company announced the recovery of ₹784 crore worth of corporate non-performing account. PNB Housing Finance shares rallied as much as 8.4% to ₹688.10 apiece on the BSE.
