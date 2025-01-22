PNB Housing Finance share price rallied over 4% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 results. PNB Housing Finance shares gained as much as 4.1% to a high of ₹935 apiece on the BSE. However, the stock succumbed to profit booking and was down over 3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB Housing Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) backed by state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB). The NBFC reported a net profit of ₹483 crore in the third quarter of FY25, an increase of 43% compared to ₹338 crore in the same period last year.

The company's Net Interest Income (NII) in Q3FY25 grew by 17.0% YoY and 4.1% QoQ to ₹695.7 crore. The Net Interest Income for Retail segment was up by 17.4% YoY. Net Interest Margin for the quarter improved to 3.70% from 3.68% QoQ, and from 3.49% YoY.

Pre-provision operating profit in the quarter ended December 2024 increased by 16.1% YoY and 3.7% QoQ to ₹579.5 crore.

Cost of Borrowing is at 7.83% in Q3FY25 as compared to 7.84% in Q2 FY25 and 8.07% in Q3 FY24, PNB Housing Finance said.

The company's asset quality improved in the December quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets stood at 1.19% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 1.24% as on 30 September 2024 and 1.73% as on 31 December 2023.

PNB Housing Finance’s disbursements during Q3FY25 grew by 29.9% YoY and 0.7% QoQ to ₹5,380 crore. Loan Asset rose by 15.4% YoY and 3.5% QoQ to ₹71,917 crore as on 31 December 2024.

“The Company delivered on its growth and profitability parameters with Retail segment growth at 17.5% and Return on Asset at 2.48% (annualised) for 9M FY25. Our affordable segment is performing well and has delivered robust disbursement growth of 127% YoY to ₹920 crore during the quarter. The Company received NHB refinance sanction of ₹5,000 crore and another ECB sanction of USD 100 million in Q3 FY25," said Girish Kousgi, Managing Director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Trend PNB Housing Finance share price has risen 2.5% in one month and more than 12% in six months. The NBFC stock has given modest returns of 2% in one year. However, PNB Hosing Finance shares have delivered multibagger returns of 100% in two years and over 130% in three years.

Should you buy PNB Housing Finance shares? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, highlighted that the PNB Housing Finance stock price recently peaked at ₹1202, marking a dramatic reversal in the following week, signaling a potential climax.

“Currently, PNB Housing Finance stock is consolidating near its 50-week moving average, a critical support level. This zone is historically significant for triggering upward momentum. With budget announcements on the horizon, a rebound towards ₹950 seems plausible, offering a compelling opportunity for investors eyeing near-term gains," said Jain.

He suggests looking out for volume cues and macroeconomic triggers to confirm the recovery.

At 9:50 AM, PNB Housing Finance shares were trading 3.59% lower at ₹865.95 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.