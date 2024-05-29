PNB Housing Finance share price tanks 8%. Opportunity for bottom fishing?
PNB Housing Finance share price today opened downside and touched an intraday low of ₹724 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: PNB Housing Finance share price witnessed heavy selling in the early morning session. PNB Housing Finance share price today opened downside at ₹744 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹724 per share, recording an intraday loss of nearly 8 percent in the morning session. However, the housing finance share witnessed some bottom fishing and recovered some lost ground during the noon session. PNB Housing Finance share price currently quotes around ₹739 per share on NSE.
