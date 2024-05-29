PNB Housing Finance shares drop over 8% to 2-week low after block deal
PNB Housing Finance, a registered housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB), saw its shares tumble 8.12% in today's intraday trade, hitting a 2-week low of ₹724.55 apiece. This downturn in shares came after 6.96 million shares, or 2.68% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window today, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
