PNB Housing Finance shares extend post-Q4 results rally, rise 10% in three days

PNB Housing Finance share price witnessed a sharp rally of over 7% in intra-day trade on Friday, May 2, rising over 10% in the last three trading sessions following the announcement of the Q4 results. The stock price rally in PNB Housing today could also be attributed to a large block deal on the counter.

PNB Housing shares have risen in the last three out of four trading sessions.

PNB Housing block deal According to media reports, Carlyle Group is looking to divest its 10.44% stake in PNB Housing Finance through a block trade worth $308 million ( ₹2,604 crore) today, likely exiting the company.

The floor price had been set at ₹960 per share, representing a 5% discount to PNB Housing's closing price of ₹1,010.20 on April 30.

PNB Housing Q4 results Additionally, the housing finance company posted better-than-expected Q4 results for the quarter ended March 2025 post-market hours on Monday, April 28.

PNB Housing Finance's Q4 profit after tax increased by 25% year-on-year (YoY) and 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹550 crore. Meanwhile, its net interest income (NII) witnessed a 16.2% YoY growth to ₹734 crore. The

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.75% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 3.70% in Q3 FY25 and 3.65% in Q4 FY24. Gross Margin, net of acquisition cost, stood at 4.27% in Q4 FY25, the company said in a release.

JM Financial said PNB Housing Finance delivered a PAT beat of 8% over its estimates, leading to RoA/RoE of 2.8%/13% during the quarter, driven mainly by recoveries from its retail written-off pool.

The brokerage believes that i) strong growth trajectory led by affordable and emerging markets and corporate disbursements, ii) steady branch expansion, and iii) consistent recoveries from its write-off pool while maintaining asset quality would aid in a healthy average RoA of 2.5% over FY25-27E.

It maintained its Buy rating on the stock, with a PNB Housing Finance share price target of ₹1,150.

PNB Housing Finance share price trend PNB Housing Finance share price opened at ₹1069 on the BSE today, up 5.82% against its previous closing price of ₹1010.20 apiece. Thereafter, PNB Housing Finance stock rose to the day's high of ₹1087.95, an upside of 7%.

The housing finance company has seen strong gains in the last two months after heavy bear battering in February, when it lost 13.08% of its value. In March, PNB Housing Finance stock rose 15.48% while it added 14.60% in April.

As of 11.40 am, PNB Housing Finance shares were trading at ₹1051.30 on the BSE, up 4.07%.