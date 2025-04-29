PNB Housing Finance shares up 10% after Q4 results 2025

PNB Housing Finance share price zoomed as much as 10 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter results on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Apr 2025, 10:03 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance shares up 8% after Q4 results 2025 on April 29.
PNB Housing Finance shares up 8% after Q4 results 2025 on April 29.(Pixabay)

PNB Housing Finance share price zoomed as much as 10 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter results on Monday.

At 9:35 am, PNB Housing Finance shares were trading at 1,084.45 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened significantly higher with a 7.48 per cent gain in today’s trading session and has been on an upward trend for the past two days. PNB Housing Finance stock has grown over 20.30 per cent in over a month.

The company further also announced final dividend of 5 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

Also Read | India Cements shares extend post-Q4 results 2025 rally. Jumps 5% in two days

PNB Housing Finance Q4 results 2025

PNB Housing Finance's net interest income saw a 19.2 per cent year-on-year increase, while net profit rose by 28 per cent to 567.1 crore. This growth in profit was supported by a provision write-back of 64.85 crore, compared to a provision expense of 6.63 crore in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the company had recorded a write-back of 36.13 crore.

Additionally, a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in other income contributed to PNB Housing's net profit.

The company's asset quality also showed sequential improvement, with gross NPA declining to 1.08 per cent from 1.19 per cent in the prior quarter, and net NPA improving to 0.69 per cent from 0.8 per cent.

PNB Housing's Assets Under Management surpassed 80,000 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 13 per cent and a sequential increase of 4.5 per cent.

Also Read | UltraTech Cement share price falls nearly 2% despite 10% rise in Q4 PAT

“The retail loan asset grew by 18.2% year-on-year to 74,802 crore as on March 31, 2025, which was supported by growth in the affordable and emerging markets segment. The affordable segment loan asset crossed a significant milestone of 5,000 crore during the year. With focus on collections across buckets, the Gross NPA improved to 1.08% as on March 31, 2025 as compared to 1.50% as on March 31, 2024. On the back of strong business and financial performance, the RoA increased by 35 bps 2.55% for FY25,” said Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO at PNB Housing Finance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPNB Housing Finance shares up 10% after Q4 results 2025
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.