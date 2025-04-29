PNB Housing Finance shares up 10% after Q4 results 2025

PNB Housing Finance share price zoomed as much as 10 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter results on Monday.

At 9:35 am, PNB Housing Finance shares were trading at ₹1,084.45 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened significantly higher with a 7.48 per cent gain in today’s trading session and has been on an upward trend for the past two days. PNB Housing Finance stock has grown over 20.30 per cent in over a month.

The company further also announced final dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

PNB Housing Finance Q4 results 2025 PNB Housing Finance's net interest income saw a 19.2 per cent year-on-year increase, while net profit rose by 28 per cent to ₹567.1 crore. This growth in profit was supported by a provision write-back of ₹64.85 crore, compared to a provision expense of ₹6.63 crore in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the company had recorded a write-back of ₹36.13 crore.

Additionally, a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in other income contributed to PNB Housing's net profit.

The company's asset quality also showed sequential improvement, with gross NPA declining to 1.08 per cent from 1.19 per cent in the prior quarter, and net NPA improving to 0.69 per cent from 0.8 per cent.

PNB Housing's Assets Under Management surpassed ₹80,000 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of nearly 13 per cent and a sequential increase of 4.5 per cent.

“The retail loan asset grew by 18.2% year-on-year to ₹74,802 crore as on March 31, 2025, which was supported by growth in the affordable and emerging markets segment. The affordable segment loan asset crossed a significant milestone of ₹5,000 crore during the year. With focus on collections across buckets, the Gross NPA improved to 1.08% as on March 31, 2025 as compared to 1.50% as on March 31, 2024. On the back of strong business and financial performance, the RoA increased by 35 bps 2.55% for FY25,” said Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO at PNB Housing Finance.