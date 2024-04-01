PNB Housing Finance jumps over 14% on rating upgrades; Morgan Stanley sees 35% upside
Shares of PNB Housing Finance soared over 14 percent on Monday, April 1, 2024, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to 'overweight' with a target price of ₹970. This follows upgrades by rating agencies ICRA and CARE.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance soared over 14 percent on Monday, April 1, 2024, on the back of a bullish outlook and rating upgrades.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message