MUMBAI: Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd on Thursday hit the 5% upper circuit. Parent Punjab National Bank has asked it to reconsider the contentious ₹4,000 crore stake sale to Carlyle Group and others, and carve out an alternative capital-raising plan compliant with regulatory rules.

The stock hit Rs720.55 apiece on the BSE.

PNB Housing told exchanges on Wednesday that its board met on 5 and 6 July after receiving the letter from its parent on 4 July. The housing finance company said it will decide on the issue after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) pronounces its judgement.

On 23 June, Mint first reported that Punjab National Bank may have vetoed the deal and was likely to propose an alternative capital raising plan. This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) halted the stake sale and asked the company to conduct an independent valuation before pricing any capital-raising deal.

Mint had reported that Sebi was scrutinizing the ₹4,000 crore share sale by PNB Housing after proxy adviser Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) termed the deal “unfair and abusive" to the mortgage lender’s minority shareholders. SES also highlighted that PNB agreed to cede control of its unit to the Carlyle Group without seeking a higher share price.

On 31 May, PNB Housing said Carlyle Group and some existing shareholders of the mortgage lender, including funds managed by Ares SSG and General Atlantic, will invest in the lender through a preferential stock allotment.

According to the deal terms, post the allotment of equity and warrants, Pluto Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle group, would have held 30.2% in PNB Housing. Carlyle, through a separate investment vehicle, Quality Investment Holdings, owns 32.2% in PNB Housing. Cumulatively, Carlyle would have held about 50% after the capital raise.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics