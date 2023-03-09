PNB Housing shares hit 52-week high on second day in a row. Buy or sell?4 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:24 PM IST
- LIC Housing share price today climbed to new 52-week high of ₹654.25 apiece on BSE
Stock market today: Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd hit 52-week high on second day in a row. Logging spurt in volume for second straight session, LIC Housing shares climbed to new 52-week high of ₹654.25 apiece on BSE, improving its previous 52-week high of ₹628.60 per share made on Wednesday session. PNB Housing share price today opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high after few hours of trade.
