PNB Housing shares hit 52-week high on second day in a row. Buy or sell?

According to stock market experts, stock market is expecting improvement in margins of PNB Housing Finance Ltd due to high interest rate regime. However, there is speculation about FII of big repute in talks with the company for stake buy. However, this is completely speculation and nothing concrete has come from either side of the companies. They advised positional retail investors to look at the fundamentals that exists not on what is completely speculative. However, they said that the stock is in bull trend and if it sustains above ₹600 on closing basis, it may go up to ₹750 apiece levels in short term.