comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 11:27:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.95 1.48%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.85 0.32%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,563.75 4.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 446 2.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.8 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  PNB market cap surpasses 1 lakh crore; third PSU bank to achieve feat
Back Back

PNB market cap surpasses ₹1 lakh crore; third PSU bank to achieve feat

 A Ksheerasagar

Year to date, PNB has seen a remarkable ascent, surging from ₹56.80 apiece to ₹90.50, marking an impressive gain of 59.33%. This catapulted the bank's market capitalization beyond the ₹one lakh crore milestone in today's trade, making it the third PSU bank to achieve this significant feat.

At its highest price of ₹92, the market capitalization of PNB reached ₹1,01,292 crore. (Mint)Premium
At its highest price of 92, the market capitalization of PNB reached 1,01,292 crore. (Mint)

Within the universe of PSU banking stocks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has emerged as a standout performer, showcasing remarkable resilience and performance throughout the current year. The stock in today's trade jumped 2.33%, reaching a four-and-a-half-year high of 92 apiece. 

Year to date, PNB has seen a remarkable ascent, surging from 56.80 apiece to the current trading price of 90.50, marking an impressive gain of 59.33%. This outstanding performance catapulted the bank's market capitalization beyond the one lakh crore milestone in today's trade, making it the third public sector bank to achieve this significant feat.

At its highest price of 92, the market capitalization of PNB reached 1,01,292 crore.

Also Read: What does RBI’s MPC meet outcome spell for banking and housing loan sectors?

The stock showed strength in four out of the last five months. The standout months were September, which saw a robust 27.03% gain, and July and November, with returns of 19.75% and 6.30%, respectively.

For the September ending quarter (Q2FY24), the bank reported a 20% YoY and 4.4% QoQ surge in net interest income (NII) at 9,923 crore, while it posted the net interest margin (domestic) at 3.24% against 3.11% in Q2FY23 and 3.21% in Q1FY24.

Also Read: Can Bank Nifty index climb to 50K in current Santa rally in stock market?

The bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) came in at 6,216 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, registering a growth of 11.67% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year at 5,567 crore.

The provisions dropped 29.8% YoY to 3,444 crore. The drop in provisions and improvement in operating profit growth led the bank to record a net profit of 1,756 crore in Q2 FY24, the highest in 14 quarters, and a 327% YoY improvement. During the same period last year, the bank recorded a net profit of 411 crore.

Meanwhile, another PSU bank, Bank of Baroda, also joined the one lakh market capitalization club on June 19, when its share value reached 193.15 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App