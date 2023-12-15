PNB market cap surpasses ₹1 lakh crore; third PSU bank to achieve feat
Year to date, PNB has seen a remarkable ascent, surging from ₹56.80 apiece to ₹90.50, marking an impressive gain of 59.33%. This catapulted the bank's market capitalization beyond the ₹one lakh crore milestone in today's trade, making it the third PSU bank to achieve this significant feat.
Within the universe of PSU banking stocks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has emerged as a standout performer, showcasing remarkable resilience and performance throughout the current year. The stock in today's trade jumped 2.33%, reaching a four-and-a-half-year high of ₹92 apiece.
