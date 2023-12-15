PNB market cap surpasses ₹1 lakh crore; third PSU bank to achieve feat

Within the universe of PSU banking stocks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has emerged as a standout performer, showcasing remarkable resilience and performance throughout the current year. The stock in today's trade jumped 2.33%, reaching a four-and-a-half-year high of ₹92 apiece.

Year to date, PNB has seen a remarkable ascent, surging from ₹56.80 apiece to ₹the current trading price of ₹90.50, marking an impressive gain of 59.33%. This outstanding performance catapulted the bank's market capitalization beyond the ₹one lakh crore milestone in today's trade, making it the third public sector bank to achieve this significant feat.

At its highest price of ₹92, the market capitalization of PNB reached ₹1,01,292 crore.

The stock showed strength in four out of the last five months. The standout months were September, which saw a robust 27.03% gain, and July and November, with returns of 19.75% and 6.30%, respectively.

For the September ending quarter (Q2FY24), the bank reported a 20% YoY and 4.4% QoQ surge in net interest income (NII) at ₹9,923 crore, while it posted the net interest margin (domestic) at 3.24% against 3.11% in Q2FY23 and 3.21% in Q1FY24.

The bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) came in at ₹6,216 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, registering a growth of 11.67% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year at ₹5,567 crore.

The provisions dropped 29.8% YoY to ₹3,444 crore. The drop in provisions and improvement in operating profit growth led the bank to record a net profit of ₹1,756 crore in Q2 FY24, the highest in 14 quarters, and a 327% YoY improvement. During the same period last year, the bank recorded a net profit of ₹411 crore.

Meanwhile, another PSU bank, Bank of Baroda, also joined the one lakh market capitalization club on June 19, when its share value reached ₹193.15 apiece.

