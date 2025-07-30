PNB Q1 Results: Net profit slumps 49% YoY to ₹1,675 crore on higher tax expenses; asset quality improves

PNB Q1FY26 Results: Public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB), today announced its financial performance for the June ending quarter, reporting a net profit of ₹1,675 crore, a 49% drop from ₹3,251 crore in the same quarter last fiscal and ₹4,567 crore in the previous quarter.

The decline was primarily due to a sharp rise in tax expenses, which jumped to ₹5,083 crore from ₹2,017 crore a year earlier. While total income grew 15.7% YoY to ₹37,231 crore and operating profit rose to ₹7,081 crore, the elevated tax outgo weighed heavily on the bottom line.

The net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and expended, rose 1% YoY to ₹10,578 crore from ₹10,468 crore in the same period a year-ago.

On the asset quality front, PNB showed significant improvement. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) dropped to ₹42,673 crore, with the Gross NPA ratio improving to 3.78% from 4.98% in the same quarter last year.

Net NPAs also declined to ₹4,132 crore, bringing the Net NPA ratio down to 0.38% from 0.60% a year ago. The provisions of the bank came down to ₹396 crore from ₹792 crore reported in the same quarter of last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the bank maintained healthy capital adequacy at 17.50% under Basel-III norms, with CET-1 at 12.95%. The overall performance indicates that while tax outgo weighed on profitability, improving asset quality and stable margins provide a positive outlook for future quarters