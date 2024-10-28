PNB Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 145% YoY to ₹4,303 crore, asset quality improves; Stock spikes 5% to reclaim ₹100

  • PNB Q2 Results: PNB’s net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q2FY25 increased 6% to 10,517 crore, from 9,923 crore, YoY.

Ankit Gohel
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
PNB share price jumped more than 5% after the announcement of Q2 results.

PNB Q2 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of 4,303.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, recording a substantial growth of 145% from 1,756 crore, in the year-ago quarter. A 2.5 times surge in PNB’s Q2 bottomline was due to a sharp fall in new provisions and contingencies.

PNB’s net interest income (NII), or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q2FY25 increased 6% to 10,517 crore, from 9,923 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Pre-Provision Operating Profit in the September 2024 quarter grew 10.24% to 6,853.31 crore from 6,216.43 crore, YoY.

Asset quality of the state-run lender improved during the quarter ended September 2024. PNB’s Gross Non-Performing Assets in Q2FY25 fell to 47,582.25 crore from 51,262.78 crore in the previous quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances (Gross NPA Ratio) declined to 4.48% from 4.98%, QoQ.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Net profit down 42.5% YoY at ₹455.96 crore

The bank’s global yield on advances was at 8.31% in Q2FY25 as compared to 8.15% in Q2FY24. Global cost of deposits increased by 32 bps YoY to 5.18% in Q2FY25.

Net NPA in Q2FY25 decreased to 4,674.24 crore from 5,930.06 crore, QoQ, while Net NPA ratio also fell to 0.46% from 0.60%, sequentially.

The bank’s new provisions and contingencies in Q2FY25 declined to just 288.01 crore from 3,444.18 crore, YoY.

Deposits and Advances

PNB’s Savings Deposits increased to 4,88,635 crore, registering a growth of 3.7% YoY. Current Deposits rose 1.6% YoY to 68,104 crore.

CASA Deposits growth as 3.4% to 5,56,739 crore, while CASA share of the bank stands at 39.31% as on September 2024. 

The lender’s total Retail credit increased by 14.6% YoY to 2,50,149 crore as on September 2024. The bank grew under Core Retail Advances recording a YoY growth of 19.0%, PNB said.

As on 30th September 2024, Punjab National Bank has 10,159 domestic branches and 2 International Branches. Out of total number of branches, the bank has 63.31% branches in Rural & Semi-Urban areas.

PNB share price jumped more than 5% to above 100-mark after the announcement of Q2 results. At 2:10 pm, PNB share price were trading 5.38% higher at 100.95 apiece on the BSE.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPNB Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 145% YoY to ₹4,303 crore, asset quality improves; Stock spikes 5% to reclaim ₹100

    Popular in Markets

