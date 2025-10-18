PNB Q2 results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹4,904 crore. Details here

PNB Q2 results: Punjab National Bank announced the July to September quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The bank reported a 13.94% rise in net profit to ₹4,903.7 crore in the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to ₹4,303.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Punjab National Bank's total interest income rose 6.7% to ₹3,187 crore in the second quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, from ₹2,987 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The bank's net interest income remained largely unchanged at ₹10,469 crore in the September quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, from ₹10,517 crore a year earlier.

PNB Q2 Results: NPAs PNB's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the second quarter of 2026 fiscal stood at 3.45% to compared to 4.48% in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing.

The bank reported a net NPA of 0.36% in the July to September quarter for FY26, compared to 0.46% in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Punjab National Bank share price update Punjab National Bank shares closed 2.02% lower at ₹113.75 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹116.10 at the previous market close. The company announced its second quarter results on Saturday, 18 October 2025. The stock is expected to be in focus on Monday, 20 October, 2025 following the declaration of earnings.