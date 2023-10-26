PNB Q2 Results: Here's how the stock is expected to open tomorrow

PNB Q2 Results: Net profit, NII highest in 14 quarters; Here's how the stock is expected to open tomorrow
PNB Q2 Results: The state-run lender beat Street estimates reported a net profit of ₹1,756 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹411.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.
PNB Q2 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 26, beating D-Street estimates with a multifold growth of 327 per cent in net profit to ₹1,756 crore, compared to ₹411.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.
