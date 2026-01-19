PNB Q3 results: Profit jumps 12% YoY to ₹5,190 crore

PNB Q3 results: Government-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday, January 19, reported an 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) at ₹5,189.79 crore. In the same quarter last year, the public sector lender's profit was ₹4,648.60 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter under review stood at ₹7,570.32 crore compared to ₹6,651.62 crore in the same quarter last year, thus rising 13.8% YoY.

PNB standalone Q3 results: Key highlights Net profit jumped 13.1% YoY to ₹5,100 crore, and operating profit rose by 13% YoY to ₹7,481 crore.

Net interest income (NII) in Q3FY26 was ₹10,533 crore, down 4.5% from ₹11,032 crore in Q3FY25.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) came at 2.65% in Q3FY26 compared to 3.09% in the same quarter last year.

Gross NPA declined by 90 bps YoY to 3.19%, while net NPA declined by 9 bps YoY to 0.32%.

Slippage ratio also dropped by 2 bps YoY to 0.67%.

Return on assets (RoA) improved to 1.06% in Q3 from 1.03% in the same quarter last year.

Provision coverage ratio (including TWO) improved by 22 bps YoY to 96.99% from 96.77% as on December 2024.

CD ratio stood at 74.2% as of December 2025, as against 72.6% in December 2024.

Global deposits rose 8.5% YoY to ₹16,60,290 crore, while global advances climbed by 10.9% YoY to ₹12,31,238 crore.

Retail advances grew 7.4% YoY to ₹2,81,988 crore, while MSME advances jumped 18.1% YoY to ₹1,88,209 crore.

Corporate and others advanced grew by 8.9% YoY to ₹5,04,967 crore.

PNB share price fell over 5% in intraday trade on Monday after the Q3 results announcement.

