PNB Q4 Results LIVE Updates: PNB share price gains 2% ahead of earnings, dividend, fundraising announcements

PNB Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the third largest public sector lender in India, is set to report its Q4 results today, May 7. PNB board of directors is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25.

Along with the PNB Q4 results today, the board will also consider recommendation of dividend, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the bank. It will also consider the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-Ill compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds and Tier-II Bonds, in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26.

PNB Q4 Results 2025 Preview

Punjab National Bank is expected to report strong performance for the quarter ended March 2025, with double-digit percentage growth in profit and net interest income (NII), amid a low base a year ago.

PNB is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,550 crore in the March 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 51% over the corresponding period a year ago. The bank’s net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest paid — in Q4FY25 is expected to rise 11% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,500 crore.

While the PSU bank’s margins and opex are estimated to remain broadly stable, analysts also see asset quality improving and credit cost to remain contained. PNB share price gained over 2% ahead of Q4 results today.

