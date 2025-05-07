PNB Q4 Results: Profit surges 51% YoY to ₹4,567 crore; PSU firm declares dividend, fundraising plans

PNB Q4 Results: Public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday, May 7, announced a 51.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). The profit came in at ₹4,567 crore in the March 2025 quarter as against ₹3,010.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit increased by 1.3% from ₹4,508.21 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

The net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and expended, rose 3.8% YoY to ₹10,756.98 crore from ₹10,363.11 crore in the same period a year-ago. However, it declined 2.55% QoQ from ₹11,032.25 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.81% in Q4 FY25 and 2.93% for FY25.

The operating profit in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹6,776 crore and at ₹26,831 crore for FY225, recording a growth of 5.6% and 7.6%, respectively on YoY basis.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by ₹12,261 crore to ₹44,082 crore in the March quarter from ₹56,343 crore as on March 2024. Net NPA declined by ₹2,508 crore on a YoY basis to ₹4,291 crore during the quarter under review.

The GNPA ratio improved by 178 bps on a YoY basis to 3.95% as on March 2025 from 5.73% as on March 2024. Meanwhile, the NNPA ratio improved by 33 bps on a YoY basis to 0.40% as of the March 2025 quarter from 0.73% as of the March 2024 quarter.

Global deposits jumped 14% YoY to ₹15,66,623 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹13,69,713 crore as on March 2024.

Global advances, meanwhile, saw an increase of 13.56% YoY to ₹11,16,637 crore as on March 2025 from ₹9,83,325 crore as on March 2024.

PNB Dividend PNB, along with its Q4 results, declared a dividend to reward its shareholders. The PSU bank announced a dividend of ₹2.90 apiece.

“Recommended Dividend of Rs. 2.90 per equity share (145%) of face value of ₹2/- each for FY 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank,” PNB said in a filing today.

PNB Fundraising Plans The company's board also considered and approved raising funds via Basel III-compliant bonds to the tune of ₹8,000 crore.

“… Considered the proposal of raising of capital for an amount up to ₹8000 crore through issuance of Basel Ill compliant Bonds (Additional Tier-I Bonds up to ₹4000 crore and Tier- II Bonds up to ₹4000 crore), to be raised in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26,” PNB said.

PNB Share Price PNB share price dipped following the Q4 results announcement. After trading in the green for most of trade, PNB stock dipped and hit the day's low of 92.75, down 1.90%.

As of 3.22 pm, PNB stock price was trading at 0.42% lower at ₹94.15.