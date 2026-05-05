PNB Q4 results: Profit up 14.4% to ₹5,225 crore; NII, NIM drop on a YoY basis

PNB Q4 results: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday, 5 May, reported a 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit to ₹5,225.11 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter last year, the PSU bank's profit was ₹4,567 crore.

PNB's total income during the March quarter stood at ₹36,318.70 crore, down 1% from ₹36,705.35 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit rose by 10.7% YoY to ₹7,500 crore in Q4FY26 against ₹6,776 crore in Q4FY25.

PNB's net interest income (NII) during the March quarter of FY26 declined 3.5% YoY to ₹10,380 crore from ₹10,757 crore in Q4FY25.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) in Q4FY26 was 2.61% compared to 2.96% YoY, while global NIM stood at 2.47% in Q4FY26 compared to 2.81% YoY.

Return on assets (RoA) improved by 4 bps to 1.06% in the March quarter from 1.02% YoY, while earnings per share rose to ₹4.55 in Q4FY26 from ₹3.97 YoY.

PNB's asset quality improved YoY. The bank said its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by ₹6,958 crore to ₹37,124 crore as on 31st March 2026 from ₹44,082 crore as on 31 March 2025. On the other hand, net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by ₹681 crore to ₹3,610 crore by the end of FY26 from ₹4,291 crore as YoY.

On the front of advances, total retail credit increased by 8.3% YoY to ₹2,80,779 crore by the end of FY26. Agriculture advances grew by 10.7% YoY to ₹1,99,919 crore, while MSME advances increased by 19.9% YoY to ₹1,95,027 crore.

PNB guidance for FY27 PNB expects its NII to see a healthy 7% YoY rise in FY27. It had guided NII growth at 7% in FY26 too, but it de-grew by 1.9% YoY during the year.

NIM, as per the bank's guidance, may stay in the range of 2.60%-2.70% in FY27. In FY26, the bank's NIM stood at 2.57% against the guidance of 2.8% - 2.9%.

The bank expects its operating profit to rise by 9%-10% YoY in FY27. Operating profit grew by 9.2% YoY in FY26, better than the guidance of 8%-9% for the year.

The bank's gross NPA in FY26 was 2.95%, which is expected to stay below 2.50% in FY27. Net NPA may stay below 0.3% in FY27, as in FY26 it was 0.29% against the guidance of 0.35%.

PNB share price was 0.87% down at ₹107.85 around 2:15 pm on the BSE on Tuesday.