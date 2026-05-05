PNB Q4 results: Profit up 14.4% to ₹5,225 crore; NII, NIM drop on a YoY basis

PNB Q4 results: PNB's Q4 profit saw a 14.41% YoY rise. However, NII and NIM declined on a year-over-year basis. Operating profit rose by 10.7% YoY.

Nishant Kumar
Updated5 May 2026, 02:21 PM IST
PNB Q4 results: Profit up 14.4% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5225 crore. (PTI2_14_2018_000161B)
PNB Q4 results: Profit up 14.4% YoY to ₹5225 crore. (PTI2_14_2018_000161B)

PNB Q4 results: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday, 5 May, reported a 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit to 5,225.11 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter last year, the PSU bank's profit was 4,567 crore.

PNB's total income during the March quarter stood at 36,318.70 crore, down 1% from 36,705.35 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit rose by 10.7% YoY to 7,500 crore in Q4FY26 against 6,776 crore in Q4FY25.

PNB's net interest income (NII) during the March quarter of FY26 declined 3.5% YoY to 10,380 crore from 10,757 crore in Q4FY25.

Also Read | Marico Q4 results: Net profit rises 14% YoY to ₹391 crore, ₹4 per share dividend

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) in Q4FY26 was 2.61% compared to 2.96% YoY, while global NIM stood at 2.47% in Q4FY26 compared to 2.81% YoY.

Return on assets (RoA) improved by 4 bps to 1.06% in the March quarter from 1.02% YoY, while earnings per share rose to 4.55 in Q4FY26 from 3.97 YoY.

PNB's asset quality improved YoY. The bank said its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by 6,958 crore to 37,124 crore as on 31st March 2026 from 44,082 crore as on 31 March 2025. On the other hand, net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 681 crore to 3,610 crore by the end of FY26 from 4,291 crore as YoY.

On the front of advances, total retail credit increased by 8.3% YoY to 2,80,779 crore by the end of FY26. Agriculture advances grew by 10.7% YoY to 1,99,919 crore, while MSME advances increased by 19.9% YoY to 1,95,027 crore.

Also Read | M&M Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 42% YoY to ₹4,667.57 crore

PNB guidance for FY27

PNB expects its NII to see a healthy 7% YoY rise in FY27. It had guided NII growth at 7% in FY26 too, but it de-grew by 1.9% YoY during the year.

NIM, as per the bank's guidance, may stay in the range of 2.60%-2.70% in FY27. In FY26, the bank's NIM stood at 2.57% against the guidance of 2.8% - 2.9%.

The bank expects its operating profit to rise by 9%-10% YoY in FY27. Operating profit grew by 9.2% YoY in FY26, better than the guidance of 8%-9% for the year.

The bank's gross NPA in FY26 was 2.95%, which is expected to stay below 2.50% in FY27. Net NPA may stay below 0.3% in FY27, as in FY26 it was 0.29% against the guidance of 0.35%.

PNB share price was 0.87% down at 107.85 around 2:15 pm on the BSE on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Punjab National BankPnbQ4 ResultsQ4 EarningsEarnings
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsPNB Q4 results: Profit up 14.4% to ₹5,225 crore; NII, NIM drop on a YoY basis
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.