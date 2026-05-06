PNB share price climbs almost 4% after Q4 results: Should you buy, sell, or hold the PSU bank stock?

PNB share price climbed nearly 4% in morning deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 6 May, a day after the PSU bank reported its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, posting healthy profit growth.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 May 2026, 10:03 AM IST
PNB share price gained nearly 4% in morning deals on 6 May.
PNB share price gained nearly 4% in morning deals on 6 May. (Pixabay)

PNB share price climbed nearly 4% in morning deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 6 May, a day after the PSU bank reported its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, posting healthy profit growth.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares opened at 110.05 against their previous close of 107.90 and climbed 3.6% to an intraday high of 111.75.

During market hours on Tuesday, 5 May, PNB reported a 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit to 5,225.11 crore for Q4FY26. In the same quarter last year, the PSU bank's profit was 4,567 crore. Operating profit rose by 10.7% YoY to 7,500 crore.

While the profit was up, PNB's net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) declined in Q4FY26.

NII declined 3.5% YoY to 10,380 crore. Domestic NIM stood at 2.61% compared to 2.96% YoY, while global NIM stood at 2.47% compared to 2.81% YoY.

In the previous session, the stock fell 0.7%, extending losses for the fifth consecutive session.

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PNB shares: Should investors buy, sell, or hold after Q4 results?

Most brokerage firms have maintained their views on the stock after the March quarter earnings despite a slip in NII and NIM.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PNB reported a mixed quarter, with earnings beat led by controlled provisions and operational expenditure.

The brokerage firm highlighted that PNB's business growth remained modest, and management guided for a loan growth of nearly 12-13% in FY27.

"The bank guided for RoA of more than 1% for FY27, while credit cost is guided at less than 0.4%. We estimate FY27 RoA and RoE at nearly 1% and 14.8%, respectively," said Motilal Oswal, while retaining a buy call on the stock with a target price of 135, implying a 25% upside potential.

On the other hand, Elara Securities has retained its 'accumulate' rating on the stock, reducing the target price to 125 from 135, implying a 16% upside potential.

"PNB delivered softer Q4FY26, and the overall trends have been volatile. The investment argument thus relies more on recovery potential than on core delivery, which we still believe has some catch-up to do," said Elara.

"Following higher-than-expected NIM pressure, we prune our EPS by 2-3% for FY27E. After factoring in the uncertainty, we cut our target multiple to 0.9 times (from 1 times) FY28E P/B, leading to a lower target price of 125 from 135," said Elara.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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