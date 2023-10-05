PNB share price falls over 4% post Q2 business update; should you buy the stock?

PNB share price fell over 3 per cent in morning trade on NSE on Thursday (October 5), a day after the company reported its September quarter business update. PNB share price today opened at ₹80.70 against the previous close of ₹79.75 and touched the intraday high and low of ₹81.05 and ₹76.25 on NSE in trade so far.

Around 10:45 am, PNB share price traded 3.51 per cent lower at ₹76.95 on NSE.

PNB share price has clocked a robust gain in the last one year, strongly outperforming the Nifty PSU Bank index, Nifty Bank index and the benchmark Nifty 50.

Data show that in the last year, PNB share price has surged over 113 per cent while the Nifty PSU Bank index has gained about 74 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty 50 both gained about 13 per cent in the same period.

PNB share price hit its 52-week high of ₹83.50 on October 3 on NSE. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹35.45 on October 13 last year.

PNB Q2 update

In a BSE filing on Wednesday, October 4, Punjab National Bank said its domestic advances rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹9,07,937 crore in Q2FY24. Global gross advances rose 13.8 per cent YoY. Total business rose 11.3 per cent YoY.

Domestic deposits rose to ₹12,75,995 crore, up 9.3 per cent YoY while CASA deposits rose 2.6 per cent YoY. The credit-deposit ratio rose 262 bps YoY to 72.18 per cent, the bank said.

Should you buy the stock?

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock as it underscored the bank's steady business growth and quarter-on-quarter improvement in the CASA ratio.

View Full Image PNB Q2 business update (Motilal Oswal Financial Services)

However, according to media reports, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its underweight view on the stock with a target price of ₹55.

Morgan Stanley, as reported by BQ Prime, said that higher stress from the restructured book and MSME segment are key risks for PNB.

Technical analysts are of the view that the stock can be bought on declines but investors should be cautious if the stock goes below key support levels.

Foram Chheda, CMT, and the founder of ChartAnalytics.co.in, observed that after consolidating around ₹49-50 levels in June, PNB stock displayed a robust uptrend, surpassing key moving averages of 50-, 100, and 200-day moving averages.

Chheda believes despite a recent pullback from ₹83 to ₹80, a retracement is expected towards ₹77.50-78, where support is likely.

Chheda pointed out that the daily RSI has slipped below 70 from an overbought zone and indicates a slight negative divergence, signalling an increased likelihood of a potential decline toward the defined support. PSAR remains in a buy mode.

"Investors can view the dip as a buying opportunity, anticipating a 6 per cent uptick from the current levels. However, caution is advised; a drop below ₹74.50 would suggest exiting the stock," said Chheda.

"Since the start of 2023, we saw a massive rally in the counter from ₹45 to ₹83, approximately, which comes to around 84 per cent appreciation. At the current juncture, PNB is in profit-booking mode. As we advance, ₹70 would be an ideal bargain to re-enter for an upside target of ₹95 and a stop loss should be ₹60 on a daily close basis," said Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

View Full Image PNB technical chart

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

