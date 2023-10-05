PNB share price falls over 4% post Q2 business update; should you buy the stock?
PNB share price has clocked a robust gain in the last one year, strongly outperforming the Nifty PSU Bank index, Nifty Bank index and the benchmark Nifty 50. In the last year, PNB share price has surged over 113 per cent while the Nifty PSU Bank index has gained about 74 per cent.
PNB share price fell over 3 per cent in morning trade on NSE on Thursday (October 5), a day after the company reported its September quarter business update. PNB share price today opened at ₹80.70 against the previous close of ₹79.75 and touched the intraday high and low of ₹81.05 and ₹76.25 on NSE in trade so far.
