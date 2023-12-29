PNB share price hits 52-week high after ₹7,500 crore fundraise approval. Experts see more upside
PNB share price has made strong base at ₹88 to ₹90 levels, say stock market experts
PNB share price: After an announcement of fundraise aggregating to ₹7,500 crore by Punjab National Bank (PNB), the PSU stock witnessed buying interest during morning deals. PNB share price today opened higher at ₹96.40 and touched an intraday high of ₹96.55, its new 52-week high, on NSE. However, profit booking soon triggered in this state-owned stock and the shares retraced from the 52-week high and touched an intraday low of ₹94.80 apiece.
