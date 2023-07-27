Punjab National Bank share price slipped into the red zone and lost over 1% on Thursday's early session following state-run lender's overall positive Q1 results on Wednesday. Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) share price opened at ₹63.70 apiece on BSE. However, PNB stock price was flat at the time of writing this at around 10:10 IST.

Punjab National Bank reported a four-fold increase in its standalone net profit of ₹1,255.4 crore for the quarter ended in June. In the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Punjab National Bank reported a net profit of ₹308.4 crore.

According to analysts, PNB share price in today's session did not witness any major traction post its result announcement on Wednesday. Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One said that yesterday's upmove was supported with strong volumes and they maintain a positive bais on this counter.

Yesterday's low and 20DMA around 60 continues to act as strong immediate support whereas on the higher side ,65 - 67 is immediate resistance. Punjab National Bank shares closed at ₹63.21 apiece on BSE on Wednesday's session.

