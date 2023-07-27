PNB share price in focus post Q1 results; check details1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Punjab National Bank's share price fell by over 1% despite positive Q1 results, with a four-fold increase in net profit to ₹1,255.4 crore.
Punjab National Bank share price slipped into the red zone and lost over 1% on Thursday's early session following state-run lender's overall positive Q1 results on Wednesday. Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price opened at ₹63.70 apiece on BSE. However, PNB stock price was flat at the time of writing this at around 10:10 IST.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×