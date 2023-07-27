Hello User
PNB share price in focus post Q1 results; check details

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Punjab National Bank's share price fell by over 1% despite positive Q1 results, with a four-fold increase in net profit to 1,255.4 crore.

Punjab National Bank share price opened at 63.70 apiece on BSE.

Punjab National Bank share price slipped into the red zone and lost over 1% on Thursday's early session following state-run lender's overall positive Q1 results on Wednesday. Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price opened at 63.70 apiece on BSE. However, PNB stock price was flat at the time of writing this at around 10:10 IST.

Punjab National Bank reported a four-fold increase in its standalone net profit of 1,255.4 crore for the quarter ended in June. In the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Punjab National Bank reported a net profit of 308.4 crore.

According to analysts, PNB share price in today's session did not witness any major traction post its result announcement on Wednesday. Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One said that yesterday's upmove was supported with strong volumes and they maintain a positive bais on this counter.

Yesterday's low and 20DMA around 60 continues to act as strong immediate support whereas on the higher side ,65 - 67 is immediate resistance. Punjab National Bank shares closed at 63.21 apiece on BSE on Wednesday's session.

(more to come)

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
