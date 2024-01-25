PNB share price jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?

Stock market today: Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) today opened with an upside gap on Thursday as the market is expecting healthy profitability of the PSU bank during the October to December 2023 quarter. PNB is going to declare its Q3 results today and the market believes that the state-owned bank may report improvement in NIMs and asset quality.

According to stock market experts, the PNB share price is facing a hurdle at ₹105 to ₹106 zone and on breaching this hurdle, the PSU stock may go up to ₹120 apiece level in the short term.

PNB Q3 results preview

On the kind of Q3FY24 results that PNB may report today, Shreyansh V Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Punjab National Bank has come a long way from a sharp deterioration in its asset quality to stable asset quality in the past few quarters from GNPA and NNPA of 11.78% and 4.80% respectively in March-22 to 6.96% and 1.47% in September-23. We believe that the bank will continue to improve its asset quality in Q3FY24 as well. The bank will see some NIM compression in the third quarter from 3.11% in Q2FY24 to a reduction of 10-15bps expected. We believe that the bank will come out with a strong bottom line aided by lower credit costs."

"With loan growth remaining healthy, supported by improvement in recoveries and lower slippages, the bank is poised to post healthy numbers in Q3FY24. Additionally, we believe that healthy profitability will be aided by the high growth expected in its non-interest income," the StoxBox expert added.

PNB share price target

Expecting further rally in PNB share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “PNB share price is looking positive on chart pattern and it has made a strong base at ₹98 per share level. However, the PSU stock is facing a hurdle at ₹105 to ₹106 zone but on breaching this resistance on a closing basis, PNB share price may go up to ₹115 to ₹120 apiece levels in short term. So, PNB shareholders are advised to hold the scrip with strict stop loss at ₹98 per share level."

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Fresh investors can maintain a buy-on-dips strategy with stop loss at ₹98 for the short-term target of ₹115 and ₹120 respectively."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

