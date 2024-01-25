PNB share price jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?
PNB share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹103.70 apiece on NSE, which is just ₹3 away from its existing 52-week high of ₹106.70 per share
Stock market today: Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) today opened with an upside gap on Thursday as the market is expecting healthy profitability of the PSU bank during the October to December 2023 quarter. PNB is going to declare its Q3 results today and the market believes that the state-owned bank may report improvement in NIMs and asset quality.
