PNB share price: PSU bank to declare Q4 results today. Should you buy?

Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price gained over 3 per cent in Wednesday's trading session ahead of company's March quarter results announcement on May 6.

At 12:35 pm, PNB shares touched an intraday high to ₹96.79 apiece on NSE, against previous close at ₹94.47 on Tuesday.

Along with announcing its Q4 results today, PNB's board will also review the potential recommendation of a dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Additionally, the board will consider a proposal to raise capital during FY 2025–26 through the issuance of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier-I and Tier-II Bonds in one or more tranches.

PNB Q4 results 2025 preview Punjab National Bank is anticipated to post a strong set of results for the March 2025 quarter, driven by robust double-digit growth in both profit and net interest income (NII), supported by a low base in the previous year, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

The bank is projected to report a net profit of ₹4,550 crore for Q4FY25, marking a 51% increase compared to the same period last year.

The brokerage firm further anticipates NII to grow 11% year-on-year to ₹11,500 crore. NII means the difference between income from interest and interest paid.

Analysts expect the public sector lender’s margins and operating expenses to remain largely stable, with improvements in asset quality and contained credit costs. Ahead of the Q4 earnings announcement, PNB shares rose over 2%.

“The bank is likely to deliver a steady performance in the fourth quarter, according to its Q4 business update, driven by solid year-on-year growth in both deposits and advances. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, both deposits and advances are expected to show muted growth. The global credit-deposit ratio declined slightly to 71.37% from 71.79% a year earlier, signaling a cautious lending approach or surplus liquidity. Net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain stable, while asset quality is expected to improve,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

PNB share price - Should you buy or sell ahead of Q4 results 2025? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, the PNB stock has finally breached and closed below the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA cluster with a wide-range bearish candle accompanied by rising volume, signaling increased selling pressure.

Jain further went on to say that the swing low of 90.08 now stands vulnerable, and a breakdown below this level can lead the stock towards 81. The price structure remains weak, with no signs of accumulation, indicating continued underperformance in the near to medium term unless a strong reversal emerges.

