PNB share price: Is this a stock to buy after Q4 results 2025?

Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced its January to March quarter results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The State-run institutional lender recorded a nearly 52 per cent rise to ₹4,567 crore in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹3,010.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

The PSU Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, witnessed a 3.8 per cent rise to ₹10,756.98 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹10,363.11 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The bad loans or the Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved 178 basis points to 3.95 per cent as of the fourth quarter ended March 2025, compared to its level of 5.73 per cent in the same period a year ago.

PNB Share Price Punjab National Bank or PNB shares closed 0.32 per cent lower at ₹94.25 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared with ₹94.55 at the previous market close. The State-owned bank announced its fourth quarter results in the afternoon session of the Indian stock market.

PNB shares have given stock market investors more than 221 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 23.14 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares dropped 8.44 per cent in 2025. PNB shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹138.50 on June 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹85.50 on March 4, 2025, according to the BSE data.

Should you buy? Seema Srivastava, the Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the PSU Bank delivered a steady performance in the fourth quarter results, and with the improving profitability and asset quality the outlook for the stock remains positive for the long term investors.

“PNB is showing meaningful recovery, with improving profitability and asset quality. For long-term investors, the outlook is positive, though sustained margin pressure and cost control will be key areas to watch in the upcoming quarter,” said Srivastava.

Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said that the stock has failed to hold the breakout above the ₹100 to ₹102 zone, triggering a long liquidation. The stock market expert cautioned investors to invest unless the stock reclaims the ₹102 levels.

“PNB attempted a breakout in the ₹100 to ₹102 zone but failed to hold above it, triggering a long liquidation. Volumes during the base were weak, and the recent rise in volume suggests selling pressure. This failed breakout could be forming a bear trap, with downside targets around the ₹88 to ₹90 zone. Caution is advised—unless the stock reclaims ₹102 with strength, momentum favors sellers in the near term,” said Jain.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)