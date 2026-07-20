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PNB shares jump 5.5% to 2-month high after Q1 profit more than triples; brokerages turn bullish

Punjab National Bank shares surged 5.6% to 111.70, driven by a 214% net profit increase to 5,253 crore for Q1FY27, supported by stronger operations and improved asset quality, reflecting a favorable earnings outlook.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Jul 2026, 02:39 PM IST
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JM Financial upgraded the stock to 'ADD' with a revised target price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>120 (from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 earlier), valuing the bank at 0.8x FY28E BVPS.
JM Financial upgraded the stock to 'ADD' with a revised target price of ₹120 (from ₹110 earlier), valuing the bank at 0.8x FY28E BVPS.(PTI)
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Shares of state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped 5.6% to hit a two-month high of 111.70 apiece during Monday's trade, 20 July, defying the weak sentiment on Dalal Street as investors cheered the bank's strong performance for the quarter ended June.

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The bank reported a healthy Q1FY27, with net profit surging 214% year-on-year to 5,253 crore, driven by improving core operating performance and continued strengthening in asset quality. The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of 1,675 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the operational front, net interest income (NII) increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, while net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 6 basis points sequentially, aided by lower funding costs and the continued run-down of low-yielding advances.

The management expects NIM to improve further through FY27 as the residual low-yield IBPC exposure matures and high-cost deposits continue to reprice. The bank is also targeting FCNR deposit mobilisation of USD 2.5 billion, which is expected to provide additional support to funding costs.

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Core profitability benefited from lower operating expenses and sharply lower PSLC costs, with the management guiding for a cost-to-income ratio of 47–48% by the end of FY27.

Reflecting the improvement in operating performance, the bank's operating profit rose 6% year-on-year to 7,519 crore during the quarter, compared to 7,081 crore in the same period last year.

Asset quality also continued to improve during the quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in absolute terms declined by 7,292 crore to 35,381 crore from 42,673 crore, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) fell by 699 crore to 3,433 crore from 4,132 crore as of June 2025.

Similarly, the net NPA ratio declined to 0.26% from 0.38% in the year-ago period. However, provisions for bad loans increased to 792 crore during the first quarter, compared with 396 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Also Read | Axis Bank share price dips over 6% after Q1FY27 results
Also Read | IDBI Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 5% YoY to ₹2,115 crore, NII up 10%

Brokerages raise earnings estimates

According to Motilal Oswal, PNB reported a mixed quarter, with the earnings beat driven by controlled provisions and operating expenses, while margins improved by 3 basis points sequentially. The brokerage noted that provisions remained lower, reflecting strong asset quality, while operating expenses declined due to fewer AS-15 provisions and lower PSLC costs.

It revised its earnings estimates upward by 8.5% for FY27 and 4% for FY28 and projects an FY27 return on assets (RoA) of 1.06% and return on equity (RoE) of 15.4%, while reiterating its 'BUY' rating on the stock with a target price of 135, based on 0.9x FY28E adjusted book value (ABV).

Meanwhile, JM Financial upgraded the stock to 'ADD' with a revised target price of 120 (from 110 earlier), valuing the bank at 0.8x FY28E BVPS. The brokerage also raised its FY27E and FY28E EPS estimates by 18% and 15%, respectively, reflecting an improved earnings outlook.

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It stated that PNB has continued to execute well, supported by improving core profitability, healthy asset quality trends, and a more favourable loan mix. The brokerage added that the FCNR mobilisation opportunity provides incremental support to funding costs.

Also Read | HDFC, Axis to Kotak Bank: Private bank stocks slip over 5% after Q1 results
Also Read | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock to buy post Q1 results?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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