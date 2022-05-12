PNB shares tumble as Q4 profit drops 66%

The asset quality showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) falling to 11.78% of the gross advances as of March 2022, from 14.12% a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 4.8% from 5.73%. However, the lender kept a higher provision for bad loans and contingencies for Q4 FY22 at ₹4,851 crore against Rs 3,540 crore earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}