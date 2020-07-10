Mumbai : Shares of state-owned Punjab National Bank lost as much as 6.7% on Friday after the public sector lender declared its ₹3,688.58 crore exposure to mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) as fraud.

At 12:35 am, Punjab National Bank was at ₹34.75, down 6.33% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.88% to 36415.48.

The bank, in a filing to the exchanges, said, "A fraud of ₹3688.58 Crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the Company (DHFL). Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs.1246.58 Crore, as per prescribed prudential norms."

In November, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had sent the troubled mortgage lender DHFL for bankruptcy proceedings, making it the first financial services player to go to the NCLT for a possible debt resolution.

In a separate announcement, the bank's board approved raising of capital through issue of equity shares and Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), rights issue, FPO or any other mode of up to ₹10,000 crore.

PNB reported a net loss of ₹697.20 crore in the March quarter against a loss of ₹4749.64 crore a year ago. Total income rose 11.29% to ₹16,388.32 crore for the quarter.

Since the beginning of the year, PNB stock has lost 46% while the the Sensex lost 11%. From the lows hit in May, the stock gained 33%, while Sensex gained 21%.

