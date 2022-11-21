PNB to Central Bank: These 5 PSU bank shares hit 52-week highs today3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 01:54 PM IST
- Stock market today: 7 banking stocks have hit 52-week highs today out of which 5 are PSU bank shares
Stock market today: Despite weakness in stock market today, more than 5 banking stocks have hit 52-week high in early morning deals on Monday. Interestingly, these banking stocks have managed to climb to its new 52-week high when Bank Nifty index is in negative zone after near three hours of trade. Out of those banking stocks that have hit 52-week high today, 5 banking shares are state-owned banks. List of those PSU banks that hit 52-week high includes Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.