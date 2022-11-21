PNB to Central Bank: These 5 PSU bank shares hit 52-week highs today

2] Indian Bank: This public sector bank share has been climbing to 52-week high on a regular basis. It had hit 52-week high on Friday as well. It had hit fresh 52-week high on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday last week as well. In fact, the stock has been in uptrend after ushering in 2022. In last six months, it has risen from around ₹155 to ₹275 apiece levels, delivering around 75 per cent return in this time to its shareholdrs. In YTD time, this state-owned banking stock has shot up from 140 to ₹275 apiece levels, recording mroe than 90 per cent rise in this period. This PSU baking share has delivered around 90 per cent return in lst one year and this is obvious as the stock was sideways before the beginning of 2022.