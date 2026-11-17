Stocks to buy | PNB vs Canara Bank shares: Amid rally in the Nifty Bank index and Nifty PSU bank index, flagship PSU banking stocks of Punjab National bank (PNB) and Canara Bank witnessed strong buying since early morning session. PNB share price opened at ₹144.85 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹151.67 per share, hitting a new 52-week high logging an intraday rise of 4%. Canara Bank share price also opened higher at ₹132.50 and touched an intraday high of ₹136.80 per share, logging an intraday rise of 3%.

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According to stock market experts, trigger for the AI blowout and strong economic outlook is expected to fuel banking stocks. They said that AI and semiconductor investments will account for only around 20% of incremental capex over 2025–30. Experts said that banking stocks are expected to lead the rally, but recommended buying PSU banking shares as PSU bank stocks remains compelling based on their robust Q2 FY27 financials and business updates, which highlight structural balance sheet strength. However, comparing PNB and Canara Bank shares, they said that PNB shares are suitable for short-term investors, whereas Canara Bank shares are suitable for long-term investors.

Why you should buy PSU bank shares? Batting in favour of PSU bank shares amid rally in the Nifty Bank index, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “A primary driver for buying PSU bank stocks is their continuous, aggressive cleanup of asset quality. Gross and Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) across state-owned lenders have plummeted to multi-year lows, matched by exceptionally high provision coverage ratios. This dramatic reduction in bad loans has significantly lowered credit costs, directly freeing up capital and boosting bottom-line profitability.”

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Furthermore, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, business updates for Q2 FY27 underline solid double-digit credit growth fueled by robust retail, corporate, and MSME credit demand. Even as funding cost pressures challenge parts of the sector, PSU banks have leveraged their extensive domestic branch footprints to sustain stable deposit inflows and improve Net Interest Margins (NIMs). Combined with attractive valuation multiples compared to private sector peers, comfortable capital adequacy ratios, and consistent dividend yields, PSU banks present an appealing risk-reward profile for long-term investors looking for stable fundamentals and re-rating potential.

PNB vs Canara Bank: Which PSU bank share to buy? Comparing PNB and Canara Bank shares, Seema Srivastava said, “Major public lenders like PNB, Canara Bank and Indian Bank posted strong net profits (e.g., PNB reporting around ₹5,500 crore and Indian Bank posting ₹3,462 crore), comfortably beating street estimates driven by healthy credit expansion and expanding core margins.”

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On which PSU Bank stock to buy between PNB and Canara Bank, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “An investor looking for short-term momentum and high beta is advised to choose PNB shares. . PNB has frequently acted as a top gainer in the PSU bank pack during broad market rallies, backed by solid loan and advances growth in recent quarterly updates. However, its valuation multiple is slightly higher than Canara Bank.”

The KC Securities expert said that an investor looking for the value and income should look at Canara Bank shares. Ojha said that Canara Bank trades at a lower P/E ratio (~6.05 vs. PNB's ~7.57), offers a stronger EPS, and provides a more generous dividend yield (~3.09%), making it appealing for a slightly more defensive or value-oriented posture amidst a heated market rally.

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PNB share price target Advising buy and hold regarding PNB shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. PNB share price has strong support at ₹142, and it may soon touch ₹160 and ₹170 levels, if it manages to sustain above ₹142.”

Canara Bank share price target Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "The stock is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. Canara Bank share price has strong support at ₹131, and it may soon touch ₹142 and ₹146 levels, if it manages to sustain above ₹131.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).