PNB's board to consider fundraising via AT1 bonds issue next week1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:00 AM IST
The meet of the Board of Directors of PNB is scheduled on Wednesday, 29 March, 2023
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday informed that its board of directors will meet next week on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to consider the proposal of fund raising of capital for FY 2023-24 through the issuance of Basel-Ill compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT1) Bonds and Tier-II Bonds, in one or more tranches.
