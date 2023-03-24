PNB's board to consider fundraising via AT1 bonds issue next week

“..the Exchange is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 for inter alia considering the proposal for raising of capital for FY 2023-24 through issuance of Basel-Ill compliant Additional Tier-1 Bonds and Tier-II Bonds, in one or more tranches," PNB said in an exchange filing. AT1 bonds are a type of unsecured, perpetual bonds that banks issue to improve their core capital base.