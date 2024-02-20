PNC Infra, HG Infra Construction, Ahluwalia Contracts top Road Infrastructure sector stocks by Axis Securities post Q3
Stock Market Today: PNC Infratech, HG Infra, Ahluwalia Contracts top Infra road sector ideas of Axis Securities post Q3 results. PNC Infratech & H.G. Infra contributed positively on Q3 Revenue, Ebitda and Net profit fronts while Ahluwalia Contracts outperformed on all counts as per Axis Securities.
Top Road Infrastructure sector ideas of Axis Securities post Q3 results include PNC Infratech, HG Infra Engineering Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts.
