PNC Infratech share price gains 5%; Divests Equity Stake in 12 Road Asset

PNC Infratech share price gained more than 5% in morning trades on Tuesday. The gains were led by its announcement on divestment of Equity Stake in 12 of company’s Road Assets.

On Monday PNC Infratech had announced that the company along with its wholly owned subsidiary PNC Infra Holdings Limited have executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) whose sponsor is affiliated with funds, vehicles and/or accounts managed and/or advised by affiliates of KKR & Co. Inc., to divest 12 of the Company’s road assets.

The assets being divested include 11 National Highway (NH) Hybrid Annuity mode (HAM) assets and 1 State Highway BOT Toll asset with approximately 3,800 Lane Kms in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

PNC Infratech has total portfolio of 27 road HAM (Hybrid Annuity Mode) and BOT (Build Operate Transfer) projects which are in different stages of construction and operations. out of these 12 assets are now being divested by PNC Infratech.

The Enterprise Value of the Transaction stands at ₹9,005.7 crores together with the earn outs and is subject to any adjustments as stipulated in the definitive agreements translating to an equity value of ₹2,902 Crores (including cash) on invested equity of ₹1,740 Crores.

The transaction is one of the largest in terms of value in the Indian Roads sector.

Yogesh Jain, Managing Director of PNC Infratech stated that “The transaction demonstrates the continued investor interest in the sector for high quality portfolios. This deal demonstrates our multi-pronged strategic objective of value creation commencing from winning the concession in a competitive bid process, relying on our strong execution capabilities to develop the best-in-class infrastructure within the envisaged timelines and recycling the operating assets to unlock the value for all our shareholders."

The transaction would also help PNC Infratech strengthen its balance sheet further and would give it further headroom to continue pursuing more projects.

PNC Infratech stock price already remains in an uptrend as expectations company's Q3 performance remain elevated. PNC Infratech revenues are expected to rise 18% year on year and 13 % sequentially on better execution s per Axis Securities estimates. Gross margins are also expected to benefit from to higher sales and lower raw material costs. The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is expected to rise 22% yoy and 13% sequentially owing to better sales and margin. Ebitda margin are expected to be higher YoY owing to higher sales and lower cost. PNC InfraTech is expected to see net profit growth of 26% year-on-year and 13% sequentially during Q3 as per Axis Securies estimates.

