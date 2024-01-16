PNC Infratech share price gains 5%; Divests Equity Stake in 12 Road Asset
Stock Market today- PNC Infratech share price gained more than 5% in morning trades on Tuesday. It had announced Divestment of Equity Stake in 12 of company’s Road Assets out of its portfolio 27 road HAM (Hybrid Annuity Mode) and BOT (Build Operate Transfer) projects
PNC Infratech share price gained more than 5% in morning trades on Tuesday. The gains were led by its announcement on divestment of Equity Stake in 12 of company’s Road Assets.
