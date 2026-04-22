PNC Infratech share price jumps 14% after receipt of two highway projects

PNC Infratech share price surged nearly 14% on Wednesday, extending rally for the second session, after the company emerged as lowest bidder in two NHAI projects. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 13.72% to ₹237.00 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in PNC Infratech share price was also supported by heavy trading volumes. Around 95 lakh equity shares of PNC Infratech changed hands on stock exchanges, significantly higher than its one week average trading volume of 5 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 7 lakh shares.

Infrastructure company PNC Infratech said that it emerged as the First Lowest (L1) bidder in tenders floated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two HAM based National Highway Projects.

The first project consists of construction of a 4 Lane highway from Barabanki Design Chainage to Mustafabad Design Chainage on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH(O) Scheme (Package-I). The quoted bid project cost (BPC) was ₹1,728 crore.

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The second project is for the construction of a 4 Lane highway from Mustafabad Design Chainage to Biswariya Design Chainage on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH(O) Scheme (Package-Il). The quoted BPC was ₹1,755 crore.

The aggregate bid project cost for both the projects is ₹3,483 crore, exclusive of GST. The time period by which the contracts are to be executed is 24 months for each project.

PNC Infratech’s order book visibility remains strong, with an unexecuted order book of ₹19,346 crore as of Q3FY26.

PNC Infratech Share Price Performance PNC Infratech share price gained 20% in one month, but fell 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has declined 20% in one year, and has dropped 48% over the past two years. PNC Infratech shares have fallen 7% in five years.