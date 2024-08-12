Stock Markey today: PNC Infratech share price gained more than 11% during morning trades on Monday post its results on Friday declared after the market hours. The standalone Net profit reported by PNC Infratech at ₹422 crore grew multifold over ₹157 crore in Q1 last year while Consolidated net profit by PNC Infratech at ₹575 crore also grew significantly over ₹181 Crore in the year ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The helped improve investor confidence driving share prices. The PNC Infratech Share price opened at ₹520, more than 11% higher over the previous close of ₹429.75, on the NSE on Monday

The company said that contract Revenue for quarter ended on June 30, 2024 includes Rs. 378.81 crore towards execution of Settlement Agreement between National Highways Authority of lndia and PNC's two Special Project Vehicles (SPVs) under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas scheme of Government of lndia. lt also includes Rs. 56.39 crore towards bonus received for early completion of one of its EPC project in Maharashtra"

The same led to strong growth in net profit

Analyst positive on Industry outlook Analysts remain positive on Infrastructure companies at PNC InfraTech looking at large opportunities in the road construction and infrastructure space in the country helped by Government impetus. Though competition remains high, Analysts say that the companies will benefit from operating leverage. Those at Nuvam Institutional Equities prior to results had said that they prefer road companies with robust balance sheets such as PNC Infratech

Adjusted Q1 performance however failed to impress analysts The Q1 results have not impressed analysts. Analysts at Centrum Broking post Q1 Results have said that PNC Infratech reported extremely weak set of results as adjusted revenue plummeted by 30% on YoY basis and 30% below our estimate. The settlemenst under Vivad Se Vishwas and also Bonus helped. But adjusted for these gains, standalone revenue came in at Rs1309 crore came lower against Rs2045 Crore in 4Q and 1861 crore in 1QFY24 as per Centrum Broking as Ebitda at Rs158 crore also is down 35% YoY and 41% sequentially while margins came in at 12.1% down 107bps YoY and 104 basis points.

Further there is ongoing CBI investigation against certain company officials and as per Centrum Analysts, the lower execution is probably related to this event though company has mentioned that its operations remained unaffected due to this event.

PNC's Order Book stood at close to Rs20,400 crore (including L1 orders), which was 2.7 times of FY24 revenue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

