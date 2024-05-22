Stock Market Today: PNC Infratech Ltd share price gained 17% in the intraday trades on Wednesday to scale all time high of ₹535.50 on Wednesday on the NSE. Gains for PNC Infratech Ltd share price was led by improved revenue visibility as it announced being L1 bidder ( first lowest bidder) in two EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) Road Projects of MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) for an aggregate quoted price of Rs. 4994 crore.

The first project where PNC Infratech is L1 bidder is for Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune District. The Package PRR E2 from lndori to Chirnbali in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode is worth ₹2486.00 Crore . The project is to be completed in 30 months by PNC Infratech.

The second road project where PNC Infratech is L1 bidder is for Construction of Access Controlled Expressway Connector to Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode (Length: 28.895 Km) . The road project of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is worth ₹2508.00 crore to be completed in 30 months by PNC Infratech.

The expectations already remain strong from PNC Infratech and thereby the PNC Infratech share price has gained more than year to date. The order receipt is likely to provide boost to the order pipeline for PNC Infratech.

The order inflows were likely to have slowed looking at progressing general elections. The execution nevertheless was likely to have caught pace during Q4 and in the ongoing quarter. The softening input prices also were looked positively for margins.

PNC Infratech remained among top 4 picks by Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd in the sector. During the quarter ending March, Elara estimates PNC Infratech revenues at ₹2317 crore growing 9.5% year-on-year and 28.5% sequentially.

The net profit at ₹204.5 Crore is pegged to grown 10.9% year-on-year and 35.3% sequentially, helped by improvement in operating performance. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to rise 10.3% sequentially and 29.5% year-on-year to ₹310 crore during Q4 as per Elara Securities estimates .

