Stock Market Today: PNC Infratech Ltd share price gained 17% in the intraday trades on Wednesday to scale all time high of ₹535.50 on Wednesday on the NSE. Gains for PNC Infratech Ltd share price was led by improved revenue visibility as it announced being L1 bidder ( first lowest bidder) in two EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) Road Projects of MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) for an aggregate quoted price of Rs. 4994 crore.
