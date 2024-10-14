PNC Infratech share price rises 6%: Receives Letter of acceptance for ₹2040 crore CIDCO project

  • Stock Market Today: PNC Infratech share price gained up to 6% in morning trades on Monday. The company announced receiving Letter of Acceptance for 2040 Crore EPC project from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO)

Ujjval Jauhari
Published14 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Stock Market Today: PNC Infratech share price gained up to 6% in morning trades on Monday. The company announced receiving Letter of Acceptance for 2040 Crore EPC project from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO)

The PNC Infratech share price opened at 455.10 on the BSE on Monday, almost 3% higher than the previous close of 440.60. PNC Infratech share price thereafter gained more than 6% during morning trades to highs of 467.75.

 

PNC receives LOA for 2400 Crore order

PNC Infratech announced having receiving Letter of Acceptance dated 10.10.2024 from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) for a project. The company said that Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) on Item rate percentage awarded to the PNC Infratech Ltd. is jointly with the Company namely Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd.

 

The domestic project that PNC Infratech has received from CIDCO is for Integrated Infrastructure Development of 20 million& above wide Roads, Construction of Various Major & Minor Structures (Viz Flyover, Minor Bridges, VUPS, PUPS etc.) and Allied Electrical Works (Street Light) in TPS -8, 9 and TPS-12 under NAINA Project.

While the Completion Period for the project is 1460 days (including monsoon) Accepted Contract Amount of 2039.61 crore (Rupees Two Thousand Thirty-Nine Crore and Sixty-One Lakhs only) exclusive of GST.

 

Analysts remain positive on PNC Infratech

Analysts confidence already remains strong on PNC Infratech. PNC Infratech remains among top 3 picks of Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd. As per Elara Stable execution and inflows gradual pick up in order inflows remains positive for infrastructure developers.

Order inflows for Infrastructure developers had remained soft in Q1 on account of the General Elections. However awarding from the Ministry has picked up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) awarding 1,152km up to August 2024 versus 95km in Q1FY25, as per analyst data, although year on year awarding was down 34% majorly on lower awarding in Q1. Pickup in the awarding benefitted highway developers, such as PNC Infratech among others as per analysts.

Rising order inflows adds to revenue visibility

It is the rising order inflows that improves the revenue visibility for companies as PNC Infratech Ltd.

With the current average bookto-bill ratio at 2x, execution pace is likely to increase post awarding of large L1 orders for companies, PNC Infratech ( 5300 crore) among others as per Elara Securities. Also, expedition in the process of land acquisition is likely to result in faster receipt of appointed dates, they added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPNC Infratech share price rises 6%: Receives Letter of acceptance for ₹2040 crore CIDCO project

