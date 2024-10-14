PNC Infratech share price rises 6%: Receives Letter of acceptance for ₹2040 crore CIDCO project

Stock Market Today: PNC Infratech share price gained up to 6% in morning trades on Monday. The company announced receiving Letter of Acceptance for ₹2040 Crore EPC project from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO)

The PNC Infratech share price opened at ₹455.10 on the BSE on Monday, almost 3% higher than the previous close of ₹440.60. PNC Infratech share price thereafter gained more than 6% during morning trades to highs of ₹467.75.

PNC receives LOA for ₹ 2400 Crore order PNC Infratech announced having receiving Letter of Acceptance dated 10.10.2024 from City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) for a project. The company said that Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) on Item rate percentage awarded to the PNC Infratech Ltd. is jointly with the Company namely Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd.

The domestic project that PNC Infratech has received from CIDCO is for Integrated Infrastructure Development of 20 million& above wide Roads, Construction of Various Major & Minor Structures (Viz Flyover, Minor Bridges, VUPS, PUPS etc.) and Allied Electrical Works (Street Light) in TPS -8, 9 and TPS-12 under NAINA Project.

While the Completion Period for the project is 1460 days (including monsoon) Accepted Contract Amount of ₹2039.61 crore (Rupees Two Thousand Thirty-Nine Crore and Sixty-One Lakhs only) exclusive of GST.

Analysts remain positive on PNC Infratech Analysts confidence already remains strong on PNC Infratech. PNC Infratech remains among top 3 picks of Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd. As per Elara Stable execution and inflows gradual pick up in order inflows remains positive for infrastructure developers.

Order inflows for Infrastructure developers had remained soft in Q1 on account of the General Elections. However awarding from the Ministry has picked up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) awarding 1,152km up to August 2024 versus 95km in Q1FY25, as per analyst data, although year on year awarding was down 34% majorly on lower awarding in Q1. Pickup in the awarding benefitted highway developers, such as PNC Infratech among others as per analysts.

Rising order inflows adds to revenue visibility It is the rising order inflows that improves the revenue visibility for companies as PNC Infratech Ltd.

With the current average bookto-bill ratio at 2x, execution pace is likely to increase post awarding of large L1 orders for companies, PNC Infratech ( ₹5300 crore) among others as per Elara Securities. Also, expedition in the process of land acquisition is likely to result in faster receipt of appointed dates, they added.