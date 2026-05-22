PNC Infratech shares: Brokerages see up to 46% upside after Q4 results. Should you buy?

Domestic brokerage firms have maintained a positive outlook on PNC Infratech following the company’s March quarter performance, expecting a gradual recovery in revenues over FY27 and FY28, supported by a healthy executable order book, improving order inflows, and a ramp-up in execution across key projects.

Advertisement

Analysts expect the stock to rise up to ₹315 apiece, implying a potential upside of nearly 46% from Friday’s closing price of ₹215. They noted that the company is well-positioned for a recovery cycle as execution intensity improves and newer business verticals scale up.

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹304, highlighting expectations of a recovery in execution and order inflows during FY27. The brokerage noted that PNC’s order book stood at around ₹180 billion as of March 2026, providing strong revenue visibility.

The brokerage also pointed to new business segments such as renewables and mining as potential drivers of future order inflows, while cash inflows from asset monetisation to Vertis contributed to PNC’s healthy cash buffer.

Advertisement

Ambit Capital also retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹276 and noted that the company has been able to maintain EBITDA margins despite weak execution trends over the last few quarters. The brokerage highlighted that diversification beyond roads, particularly into water infrastructure and other emerging segments, has helped PNC gradually rebuild its executable order book.

Meanwhile, another domestic brokerage, ICICI Securities, upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹290, citing improving execution visibility and a strong executable order book. The brokerage expects revenue and earnings recovery over FY26–28E, aided by a pick-up in project execution and the commencement of recently secured projects.

Nuvama Institutional Equities, on the other hand, maintained a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of ₹235, while acknowledging improving segmental diversification in the company’s order book growth.

Advertisement

The brokerage noted that management is targeting a higher share of non-road projects in future order inflows, with 30–35% of upcoming orders expected to come from segments such as solar, battery energy storage systems, and urban development projects.

Brokerages broadly expect order inflow momentum and execution recovery to remain the key monitorables for the company over the next few quarters.

Also Read | PNC Infratech share price jumps 14% after receipt of two highway projects

PNC Infratech share price trend The company’s shares staged a strong recovery in April, surging 33% after ending three straight months in the red. Although the stock recovered sharply, it still remains nearly 63% below its record high of ₹574.80, touched in May 2024.

The stock witnessed prolonged selling pressure between June 2024 and March 2026, losing a cumulative 66% during the period.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.