PNC Infratech shares climb 5% after company secures order worth ₹699 crore
PNC Infratech's stock hit an all-time high as it secured a ₹699 crore contract for a project in Madhya Pradesh. The company is well-positioned to benefit from government initiatives to develop highways and expressways.
Shares of PNC Infratech, an infrastructure company, surged by 5% to reach an all-time high of ₹469 per share during Tuesday's intraday trading session. This spike came after the company in an exchange filing said that it had been awarded a Letter of Acceptance from the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department.
