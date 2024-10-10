PNC Infratech shares rose 7% to ₹ 458.90 after winning a ₹ 2,091 crore infrastructure project near Navi Mumbai Airport. The four-year contract includes road and bridge construction, enhancing the company's robust order book valued at ₹ 14,100 crore.

PNC Infratech shares surged 7% in Thursday's early morning trade to ₹458.90 after the company announced that it has emerged as the "lowest bidder" for a ₹2,091 crore infrastructure project near the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

The four-year contract includes building roads, flyovers, minor bridges, and related electrical works, according to the regulatory filing. The project bids were invited by the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO), Navi Mumbai’s town planning authority.

"Our Company has been declared Ll (First Lowest) bidder in an EPC project on item rate percentage, namely "Integrated Infrastructure Development of 20M & above wide roads, Construction of Various Major & Minor Structures (Viz Flyover, Minor Bridges, VUPS, PUPS, etc.), and Allied Electrical Works (Street Light) in TPS-8,9 and TPS-12 under NAINA Project on 09.10.2024 for a quoted price of Rs. 2090.59 crore," the company said in its regulatory filing on Wednesday.

In August, the company was awarded a ₹380 crore contract as the lowest bidder for a highway-cum-bridge project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This involves constructing and operating an additional three-lane bridge over the River Ganga, connecting Buxar and Bharauli on National Highway 922 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under the hybrid annuity model.

This year, the company has secured numerous highway and expressway projects, positioning itself to leverage the government’s extensive plans for infrastructure development. As of the June quarter, the company maintains a robust order book valued at ₹14,100 crore, as per the company's Q1 earnings presentation.

In the FY 2024-25 Interim Budget, road sector funding increased by 2.7%, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways receiving ₹2.78 lakh crore, just 0.5% above the revised estimate of ₹2.76 lakh crore. Of this allocation, ₹1.68 lakh crore is earmarked for NHAI's national highway corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In terms of financials, the company in the first quarter of the current fiscal year reported a consolidated net profit of ₹575 crore, a 218% rise from ₹181 crore in the same period last year, while revenue from operations grew to ₹2,168 crore from ₹2,092 crore in Q1 FY24.

Stock up 185% in 4 years Over the past four years, the stock has risen from ₹156 to ₹445.95 per share, delivering an impressive 185% gain. In June, it reached an all-time high of ₹556.95 per share.

The company offers comprehensive infrastructure solutions, including EPC services on item-rate and fixed-sum turnkey bases. It also undertakes projects under various public-private partnership models, such as Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) and Operate-Maintain-Transfer.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.